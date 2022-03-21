Pracheen Kala Kendra’s Nritya, Sangeet Sammelan opens today

The Pracheen Kala Kendra on Sunday announced the 51st segment of the week-long All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan Sammelan, (March 21 to 27).

The festival is all ready to feature renowned maestros of all the three genres of classical music: gayan (vocal), vadan (instrumental), and nritya (dance).

“Chandigarh and the Kendra have shared a journey of growth and evolution and the Sammelan has put the city on the cultural map of the world. Every year renowned artists from all over the country participate in this Sammelan which is organised without charging any entry fee/tickets from the audience,” says renowned kathak dancer and the soul of the festival, Shobha Koser.

The Kendra, established in 1956 has been engaged in the promotion, preservation, and dissemination of Indian classical arts as well as imparting education, training, and conducting examinations in the field of performing and visual arts since its inception. In 1969, they set the stage for the All-India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan.

The festival will open with a performance by Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, a tabla exponent and an accomplished artist.

The festival will feature performances by Debasish Bhattacharya (sarod), Dr Padmaja (Bharatanatyam), Partha Bose, Tulika Ghosh, Shounak Abhisheki (vocalists), Pravin Godkhindi (flute), Sanjeev Abhyankar, Vyjayanthi Kashi (Kuchipudi), Yogesh Samsi (tabla), Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt (veena), Rahul Sharma (santoor).

The festival will be held at the Tagore Theatre at 6.30 pm.