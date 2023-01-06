Prabhjot Virmani’s upcoming party track ‘Nain Tequile’ to release on February 1

Singer Prabhjot Virmani is on a roll with back-to-back musical singles in the pipeline. His last single ‘Chann Ve’ was a huge hit, and he is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming song ‘Nain Tequile’. Ever since the song was announced, the buzz has been skyrocketing. Now, ‘Nain Tequile’ has finally got a release date. As per the close sources, the party anthem will release on February 1.

A passionate singer since childhood, Prabhjot Viirmani made his professional singing debut with the single ‘2 Piece’ His second song ‘Range Balliye’ was another massive hit. As he gears up for ‘Nain Tequile’, Prabhjot is overwhelmed looking at the love he has received for his work.

‘Nain Tequile’ will feature Ankit Bathla and Swati Shaarma. Besides their crackling chemistry, the song will showcase the beautiful locales of Dubai. On top of it, the party vibe has made people much more excited about the song. We hear that ‘Nain Tequile’ is the ultimate party banger that will leave everyone in a frenzy.

The other aspect to be keen about is that ‘Nain Tequile’ is directed by the versatile Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The ace filmmaker is a testimony of delivering power-packed stories through music. Composed by Vibhas, the casting for ‘Nain Tequile’ is done by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi’s Team DS Creations™?.

More so, just like the past offerings of Prabhjot, ‘Nain Tequile’ will be released on the official YouTube channel of Dheeraj Virmani’s music label Platear Studios. The hype that Prabhjot and his songs are getting is real. For the same, he considers social media a blessing. “I am glad that my work is being reached to the maximum audience. The love I receive from people encourages me to do better in life”, he said.

Adding to it, the young and talented lad confirmed that the party song will be out on February 1. He said, “The youngsters are going to love the track. I am extremely excited for ‘Nain Tequile’ to be yours. I hope that the song will be another addition to the list of my super hit tracks.” Besides ‘Nain Tequile’, the 17-year-old has a myriad of musical hits which will release in the coming time.