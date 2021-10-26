PPCC Reorganisation: Sidhu to meet Sonia Gandhi today

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is scheduled to meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday to get her nod for PPCC reorganisation.

Sidhu has prepared a list of PPCC and DCC office bearers. The party will announce its organisation once it gets a go-ahead from Gandhi. His meeting with Sonia Gandhi holds importance as former CM Amarinder Singh is likely to announce his own party on Wednesday.

The PPCC chief has already reached Delhi along with AICC incharge Harish Chaudhary. The duo had a meeting in Chandigarh Sunday evening before finalising the list of office bearers.

Also, it is learnt that Sidhu is still adamant on getting Advocate General A P S Deol replaced on the plea that he was the defence lawyer of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and the party has again given him an assurance that he would be replaced. Sidhu had been pushing for D S Patwalia to be the AG.

Sidhu, Channi ‘rift’

Sidhu participated in the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi on Monday. He addressed the media along with Channi later.

The gulf between him and Channi came to the fore when the government of Punjab stopped live streaming on its Facebook page as soon as Sidhu started addressing the media after Channi.

The government statement issued after the all party meeting also mentioned Sidhu as one of the speakers as his name appeared in the last paragraph along with the opposition leaders.