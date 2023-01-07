Notice against firms for not recycling waste

On the instructions of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Friday issued a notice against companies for not recycling the waste plastic envelopes.

MLA Chadha said that as per instructions issued for the year 2022-23, it is mandatory for the companies to recycle 70 per cent of the waste plastic envelope. During the year 2021-22, 25 per cent of the plastic was to be recycled.

The MLA added that the guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastic Package Rules issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, extended producer responsibility, responsibilities of brand owners/ Producers/ Manufactures have been fixed on plastic packaging. The purpose of which is to reduce the pollution caused by plastic waste and to manage it smoothly.

Drawing attention to waste plastic envelopes of these well-known companies in the open garbage of the cities and on the roads, the MLA said that Xen Vijay Kumar of PPCB Naresh Bharadwaj from Punjab Infrastructure Development Board who is in charge of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also visited Ropar garbage dump.

As a large amount of garbage related to these companies has piled up, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has now issued a notice to these companies for violating the rule