scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Notice against firms for not recycling waste

MLA Chadha said that as per instructions issued for the year 2022-23, it is mandatory for the companies to recycle 70 per cent of the waste plastic envelope.

As a large amount of garbage related to these companies has piled up, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has now issued a notice to these companies for violating the rule. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Notice against firms for not recycling waste
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On the instructions of Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Friday issued a notice against companies for not recycling the waste plastic envelopes.

MLA Chadha said that as per instructions issued for the year 2022-23, it is mandatory for the companies to recycle 70 per cent of the waste plastic envelope. During the year 2021-22, 25 per cent of the plastic was to be recycled.

The MLA added that the guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastic Package Rules issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, extended producer responsibility, responsibilities of brand owners/ Producers/ Manufactures have been fixed on plastic packaging. The purpose of which is to reduce the pollution caused by plastic waste and to manage it smoothly.

Drawing attention to waste plastic envelopes of these well-known companies in the open garbage of the cities and on the roads, the MLA said that Xen Vijay Kumar of PPCB Naresh Bharadwaj from Punjab Infrastructure Development Board who is in charge of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan also visited Ropar garbage dump.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
More from Chandigarh

As a large amount of garbage related to these companies has piled up, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has now issued a notice to these companies for violating the rule

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 03:52 IST
Next Story

Alandi slum: 3 booked for ‘conversion attempt’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close