Powermen Union to get support from its neighbours

The Chandigarh Powermen Union is set to gain support from power sector employees of neighbouring states during its three-day strike. Staff from the electrical departments of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be joining the protest.

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) has pledged all-out support to the union in its fight against the privatisation of the electricity department. This was decided during the committee’s virtual meeting on Sunday.

During the meet, V K Guptam, spokesperson All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that all NCCOEEE constituent organisations of electricity employees and engineers will organise massive demonstrations at all state capitals in support of the anti-privatisation strike of the Chandigarh electricity employees.

On February 22, the union will gain support from Haryana and from Punjab the following day. On the last day of the strike, employees and engineers from Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be present. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have also come to support the electricity employees in Chandigarh.

With the change of hands approaching quickly, the Powermen Union has threatened to extend its strike for an indefinite period if the privatisation proposal is not withdrawn. The electricity department’s employees fear that the department’s privatisation would lead to a loss of jobs, a change in their service conditions as well as higher power tariffs for the residents.

V K Gupta said that since Chandigarh UT does not have an elected government, no dialogue has been opened yet.