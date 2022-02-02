Powermen strike hits Chandigarh electricity supply

Chandigarh was powerless, in some sectors even more than 20 hours as UT powermen went on a strike on Tuesday.

Due to the long power outage, inverters collapsed and wi-fis got shut down, leaving work of several people affected. The power outage was despite the UT Administration telling the powermen the principle of ‘no work no pay’. Those working from home and those working in offices were hit the hardest. Even the online hearing of certain cases in Punjab and Haryana High Court got affected as the wi-fis shut down for several lawyers.

In Sector 33, the power got disrupted more than 10 hours. In sectors 42, 32 A, 37, 31 , Burail, sector 49 and other sectors, there was no power for more than 14 hours.

Residents of Sector 42 stated that the power got disrupted at 12 midnight and till till the filing of the report, there was no power.

In Sector 31-D as well, there was no power for 15 hours at a stretch.

A resident of Sector 33, Chaitanya Suri said, “It has been more than 10 hours since the supply hasn’t been restored in Sector 33. However, the kind of helplessness we are facing is not as much as those workmen would be feeling against the move to privatisate.” In Industrial Area phase 2 as well, there was no power since morning. When the industrialists enquired from the department, it was said that it will be restored the next morning.