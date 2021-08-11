Powermen hold protest against Chandigarh Administration’s decision to privatise power

Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited has been finalised as the firm to be handed over UT power department after it gave the highest bid in the Chandigarh's power privatization project last week. (Representational)

Up in arms against the Chandigarh Administration’s decision to give power in private hands of Kolkata- based company, several members of employees’ unions held a protest against the decision on Tuesday. The protest was held despite the Chandigarh Administration announcing “no pay no work” for this protest by employees.

During the strike, however, there were no major complaints of any power cuts throughout the city. Six major employees’ federations and organisations of UT and MC had earlier jointly submitted a demand letter to the Chandigarh Administration on the major demands of the employees and sought a meeting to solve the problems of the employees. Ignoring these demands, the UT Administration has not addressed their issues, they said.

BID of KOLKATA-BASED COMPANY FINALISED

Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited has been finalised as the firm to be handed over UT power department after it gave the highest bid in the Chandigarh’s power privatization project last week. Employees feel that they will be losing their jobs as the power would be privatised.

Financial bids of the firms were opened last week in the presence of officials. Eminent had quoted Rs 871 crore against Rs 175 crore reserve price of the project.

A total of seven companies were in the race. These were Adani Transmission Limited, Tata Power, Torrent Power, Sterlite Power, Renew Wind Energy, NESCl (NTPc) and Eminent Electricity. Eminent Electricity Distribution Limited is a Kolkata-based company. It is classified as non-government company and is registered at Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. Its parent company is the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) which is the Kolkata-based flagship company of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, born from the erstwhile RPG Group, under the chairmanship of businessman Sanjiv Goenka.