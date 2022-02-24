Power supply to hospitals restored, surgeries at GMCH 32 from today

WITH power being restored in most areas of Chandigarh, the GMSH 16 is all set to begin elective surgeries from February 24.

According to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, the hospital had to operate the labour room and emergency services on generator on Tuesday. She added that the other departments, however, functioned partially to ensure no burden on the system, though the hospital has a generator of double capacity. With power fully restored in the hospital today morning, Dr Singh said that they will start elective surgeries Thursday onwards, if everything goes well.

Dr Sudhir Garg, Medical Superintendent, GMCH 32, said that the hospital has not faced any issue since the evening of February 22, as there is full backup. He added that all critical and clinical areas of the hospital are connected to generators. “We started elective surgeries today, and till the evening 14 surgeries were done and more were lined up,” said Dr Garg.

The outage since Monday night, unpredented in the history of India’s first planned city, had forced government hospitals in the union territory to reschedule elective surgeries, besides adversely affecting residential, industrial and commercial areas in the city.

Earlier in the day, Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) said that the power outage in Chandigarh had impacted telecom towers and disrupted mobile network connectivity in certain areas,

“Telecom operators and infrastructure providers are taking all measures to power their sites, exchanges by using alternate sources batteries, DGs, solar panels etc. in the absence of EB supply in some areas,” SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI said.

COAI is an apex body of telecom operators, and its members include Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (formerly TAIPA) had also sought urgent intervention from authorities to resolve the issue. “…telecom services are badly impacted in all the areas of UT and nearby states. Telecom towers in Chandigarh are fully dependent on the electric grid supply,” DIPA said in a statement.

During the ongoing crisis, there have been incidents of telecom network outages in these areas, DIPA said and warned that if the crisis is not resolved immediately it “may impact the telecom network connectivity in a big way”.