Power supply affected in many parts of Mohali

Power supply was affected in many areas in Mohali district due to a gust of strong winds on the intervening night of May 22 and 23.
The power supply was restored in most of the areas only after 4 pm.
Residents also lodged many complaints with the Punjab Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) mobile application. However, they said that the complaints were not addressed.
The officials of PSPCL said that due to the winds and rain, power lines were affected in some areas which was the reason for the power outage. The residents in Dera Bassi, parts of Zirakpur, and many areas in Mohali and Kharar also complained of power cuts, low voltage and voltage fluctuations.
Rainfall along with gusty winds brought down the temperature substantially in the Tricity area.
