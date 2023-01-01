Ash from power plant: Lok Sangharsh Committee gives ultimatum to address grievance

The irate social, political and religious organisations on Saturday constituted a “Lok Sangharsh Manch” to launch a stir against the problem of ash emanating from power plant.

A 51-member committee has been constituted and an ultimatum to solve the problem permanently by January 7, 2023, has been issued, failing which, a massive agitation would be started from January 9, said Jasbir Deep, convenor of Lok Sangharsh Manch.

Earlier, during a meeting, the representatives of different social, political and religious organisations and prominent citizens expressed resentment over the dilly dallying approach of the district administration to take some concrete steps to address the grievance related to pollution and health hazards being faced by the residents.

Residents said that while the officials of the power plant have repeatedly been making false promises of taking effective steps to solve the issue, the administration has also remained soft towards the power plant officials.

Keeping in view of brewing resentment among the public, the district administration has called the officials of the plant and issued a warning to solve the problem permanently otherwise strict legal action would be taken.