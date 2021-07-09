Power pangs: MIA highlights issues, writes to CM, CS seeking urgent solution

The power cuts are being imposed due to overloading of feeders here. (Representational)

The frequent power cuts in Mohali, coupled with the scorching heat, is giving a tough time to the district residents. The power cuts are being imposed due to overloading of feeders here. Facing the ordeal, Mohali Industries Association (MIA) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Chief Secretary (CS) Vini Mahajan regarding the power outages imposed on industries. The delegation led by President Yogesh Sagar also met the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Labour, Balbir Singh Sidhu.

On Tuesday, they had met the Minister for Industries and Commerce to seek a way out of the current situation.

MIA’s former President Anurag Aggarwal said that 8-10 days of continuous power regulatory measures on Large Scale (LS) consumer industries is not sustainable. He added that due to these regulatory measures even the MS and SP Category consumer industries are on the verge of closure as they are facing raw material shortages.

MIA’s President Yogesh Sagar said that we request that some relief be provided. He demanded that LS consumers must be allowed to use 100 KW or 10 per cent of the SCD, whichever is higher. Some regulatory measures be imposed on MS and SP consumers as well, like restricting use to 8-10 hours.

The General Secretary of the association, Rajeev Gupta said that they urge the government to take urgent measures to mitigate the power crisis for the LS consumers, otherwise they will be left with no option but to start protesting on the streets.