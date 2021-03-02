Power outage disrupts life in P’kula

The electricity supply could be restored only after 8.45 am in some sectors and after 1.30 am in others. (Representational)

RESIDENTS OF several sectors of Panchkula faced problems in the early hours of Monday as electricity outage which began around 5.30 am lasted several hours.

The electricity supply could be restored only after 8.45 am in some sectors and after 1.30 am in others.

The power outage disrupted the water supply as well, adding to the residents’ woes.

President of the Citizens Welfare Society of Panchkula, S K Naiyar, said, “The electricity sub-station of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) had developed a fault in electricity cable because of which most part of Panchkula, around half the city, remained under power cut early this morning. The water supply too could not be restored till 10:30 am.”

He further said,“Our association has told HSVP several times to install diesel generating sets on each of the boosting points to handle emergencies in the absence of power supply but nothing could be done.”

“The waterworks at Industrial Area Phase-I usually supply water to sectors 12A, 14, 15, 19 and Industrial Area’s phase I and II. The entire area was badly affected with no water and no electricity because of which the daily routine of public was affected.

The office-goers faced a lot of inconvenience,” he said.