Punjab: Power demand at an all-time high, hydel generation goes down

By Man Aman Singh Chhina

The demand for power has surged to an all time-high within the first five days of the paddy transplantation season, so much so that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had to supply 12,065 MW Monday.

This has beaten the all time demand of 11,705 MW on July 11, 2017. Data provided by the PSPCL shows that the demand on June 24 was as high as 11,323 MW while on June 23 it was 11,399 MW.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BS Sran, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of PSPCL said that he anticipated that the demand will touch an estimated 12,500 MW in the days to come. “The demand has peaked in June itself while last year it happened in July. This is essentially due to the lack of rainfall in the past few days and also because the paddy transplantation has not been staggered this year,” he said.

According to Sran there have also been an increase in the number of tubewells as compared to last year. Around 50,000 tubewell connections were released during the course of previous year and this year too 50,000 more connections are expected to be released. “While the peak demand normally remains for a period of 10 days, but then this is contingent upon the rainfall. As far as PSPCL is concerned we have catered to meet peak demand of up to 13,000 MW per day,” he said.

Sran said that the inlet flow and water level of the hydel projects of PSPCL has gone down resulting in reduced hydel power generation. As per data made available, PSPCL hydel projects have generated 129.17 Lakh Units (LUs) on June 24, 2018 as compared to 181.26 LUs generated on June 24, 2017. Besides this, the share of power from Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has gone down as well. On June 24 this year, the BBMB share was 137.80 LUs as compared to 153.77 LUs on June 24 last year. The Goindwal Thermal Plant is contributing zero power availability to Punjab against the anticipated 491 MW.

The CMD also informed that as per long term agreements, PSPCL is not getting its share from the four central sector plants which include two units of Damodar Valley Corporation (184 MW), One unit of Rihand (50MW), two units of Coastal Gujarat Power Limited, Mundra (208 MW) and one unit of Sasan (50 MW).

Sran said that the water level in the reservoirs has also gone down considerably as compared to last year. As per the data accessed, Bhakra level on June 24 was 1497.68 feet while on the same date in 2017 it was 1564 feet. At Dehar, the level was 2921.78 feet on June 24 while in 2017 it was 2931.16 feet. Pong dam recorded 1280.92 yesterday as compared to 1289.42 feet in 2017 while Ranjit Sagar Dam recorded 502 m water on June 24 compared to 513.67 m in 2017 on the same day.

