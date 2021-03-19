Power connections in illegal colonies in Mohali & Chandigarh temporary: PSPCL officials

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the revenue department and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are stakeholders when a residential colony is set up in Mohali.

ILLEGAL COLONIES which had mushroomed along the periphery of Mohali and Chandigarh have left a question mark on the working of various departments, as residents of colonies where demolition drive was carried out said that they got power and water connections.

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), the revenue department and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are stakeholders when a residential colony is set up in Mohali.

On Wednesday, GMADA had to return after the residents of Amit Enclave in Behlolpur village opposed the move and demanded two months’ time from GMADA.

A resident of the colony said that if the colonies are illegal, GMADA should have taken action from the start and should not have allowed the colonisers to develop illegal colonies.

“If the colony is not approved by the competent authority, the GMADA must not allow any construction. The revenue department must not register the properties and the PSPCL must not issue the power connections,” the resident added.

GMADA had started a drive to demolish 58 constructions which had come up in Amit Enclave illegally in Behlolpur village.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Senior Engineer, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that they had given the electricity connections to residents on a temporary basis and issuing the connection does not mean that the consumer can claim he/she was living in an approved

colony.

“When we issue the connection we also ask the consumer to deposit the fees in case we need to remove the meter, it is also clearly mentioned that in case any competent authority finds the colony illegal, the connection could be cancelled,” he added.