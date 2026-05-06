Power bank catches fire inside IndiGo plane, five injured

The airline added that the aircraft will undergo a thorough inspection before being cleared for further operations, reiterating that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

An emergency evacuation carried out on an IndiGo flight on Tuesday afternoon after a passenger’s power bank caught fire.

The Ahmedabad–Chandigarh flight, operating as IndiGo 6E-108, had landed safely at 3.29 pm when the incident occurred during taxiing at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

“After landing during taxi into the bay at Chandigarh, a power bank kept in a pouch in the seat pocket by a passenger seated on 39C caught fire. Aircraft was stopped in the bay,” aviation watchdog DGCA said in a statement.

IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft was stationary after landing when the passenger’s personal electronic device caught fire.