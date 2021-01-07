Poultry prices drop in Chandigarh, Admin issues guidelines

In wake of the bird flu scare, sale of poultry products dipped severely in Chandigarh, as sellers stated that people have stopped consuming eggs and chicken.

One of the largest buyers of eggs from Barwala poultry farm, owner of Meat Loaf Chandigarh, Monish told The Indian Express that he used to sell 10,000 eggs daily through his app, but now the sales are negligible.

He said that he sells about two lakh eggs daily in the Army units as well. “Now I am worried that this issue will create an impact on my sales here also. We have already faced so many financial issues because of the pandemic,” he said.

Raju, who owns a meat shop in Sector 21, said that his sales have dropped by 30 per cent. “In the last three days, sales have dropped by 30 percent. Eggs used to be purchased by gym goers and now even they have stopped taking it,” he said.

Aprajita, a gym goer said that she and her family have stopped consuming poultry products. “When I was got to know about bird flu, my family and I stopped consuming poultry. I am compensating my protein intake with soy products, and pulses,” she said.

CONSUME ONLY PROPERLY COOKED CHICKEN AND EGGS

Dr Kanwaljit, Directory Animal Husbandry department, while trying to downplay the incident, said that people should consume only boiled eggs or properly cooked chicken.

“There is no need to panic. Just that no raw eggs or chicken should be taken. Only boiled or properly cooked chicken or meat be consumed,” he said.

UT issues guidelines

The Forest & Wildlife Department, UT Chandigarh has shared the same with the authorities concerned including the Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries to take all precautionary measures to check the spread of virus in case of any eventuality in Chandigarh.

The forest field officials and all concerned have been kept on high alert to keep a strict vigil and looking for possible signs and symptoms or mortality of wild birds. In case such symptoms are observed, they have been asked to inform the Forest & Wildlife Department.

Considering the gravity of the matter, all bird watchers, volunteers, visitors at Sukhna Lake or any other water bodies have been kept on high alert to note any unnatural symptoms in birds.