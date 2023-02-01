Posters with pro-Pak slogans trigger panic in Sector 17

Several posters with slogans saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Urdu were found stuck on many walls across Sector 17, triggering panic and confusion among passersby forcing the Chandigarh Police to launch a probe here on Monday.

The probe revealed that the posters were part of a web-series titled ‘Other (For Your Eyes Only)’, which was being shot at many locations in Chandigarh.

A police officer said, “We came to know about the posters when people circulated the images of these posters pasted on the walls in Sector 17 on social media. We launched an investigation and found that the posters were part of a web-series. The crew of the web-series were traced. The team of the was given permission to shoot by the Film Facilitation Cell of the Department of Tourism”.

As news about the posters spread, the UT Police were sent into tizzy. The matter is also grave as the G20 delegation is currently in UT.

“Nothing suspicious was found. We have removed all posters,” SHO Sector 17 police station, Inspector Om Parkash, said.