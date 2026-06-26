Poster war in Punjab: ‘Boycott Mann’ banners spread, anti-Sukhbir flex surfaces in Ludhiana

The latest anti-Mann board was seen on Wednesday in Ludhiana’s busy Model Town Extension chowk, while a separate banner nearby invoked the Akal Takht’s December 2, 2024, “Panthak faisla” and carried a message attacking Sukhbir Singh Badal.

A poster war has been surfacing across Punjab with multiple ‘Boycott Bhagwant Mann’ flex boards at several places and a separate banner in Ludhiana targeting SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal over past sacrilege-related controversies during the SAD-BJP tenure.

This comes in parallel to a campaign mobilising crowds to socially and religiously isolate Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This movement gathered pace after the Akal Takht edict, on June 15, declared the CM “Guru Dokhi” and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi”.

The first such flex boards against the CM were seen outside an SGPC-run gurdwara in Chauke, Bathinda, on June 23.

On June 24, similar flex boards surfaced near Takht Damdama Sahib, one of Sikhism’s five Takhts, in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda. Similar boards have also appeared in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, while information available indicates that SGPC-run gurdwaras are installing such flex boards at different locations across the state.