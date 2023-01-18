scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Post-VC resignation, reshuffle at Panjab University

Prof Kashmir Singh, who was secretary to former V-C Raj Kumar, has resigned. (Express Photo)
Post-VC resignation, reshuffle at Panjab University
A day after the resignation of Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar, a reshuffle was effected at Panjab University on Tuesday. Prof Krishan Kumar of UIET was posted as secretary to officiating Vice-Chancellor, Renu Vig.

Prof Kashmir Singh, who was secretary to former V-C Raj Kumar, has resigned.

Personal Assistant Ravinder Kumar was transferred to the office of Vice-Chancellor from the estate branch.

Neepal Kumar was transferred as senior assistant with the office of Vice-Chancellor with immediate effect. Assistant Registrar Rajan Sharma of the Conduct Branch was transferred to R&S Branch,

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 01:33 IST
