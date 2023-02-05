Post VAT hike, Punjab residents will buy petrol, diesel from neighbouring states where fuel is cheaper: Opp

Opposition parties in Punjab, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, Saturday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for increasing value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Leading the attack, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa accused the Bhagwant Mann-led government of “burdening the Aam Aadmi (the common man) with fuel cess”.

Bajwa demanded that Punjab government immediately roll back the hike. He said that Punjab cabinet’s decision to “impose 90 paise VAT on petrol and diesel was not only anti-people but would further put additional pressure on the pockets of the common man who were already reeling under extreme price rise”.

The Congress legislator also criticized Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema for his “misleading claim that even after increasing the VAT, both diesel and petrol would still be cheaper in Punjab compared to the neighboring states”.

Bajwa said “Even the Petrol Pump Dealers Association of Punjab has criticized the decision of the AAP government. The dealers are of the view that instead of the revenue going up, the imposition of VAT would encourage the consumers to go to the neighbouring states for the retail as well as bulk purchase of the fuel hence making a huge dent in the state revenue generation.”

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that the sharp increase in VAT on petrol and diesel would result in massive increase in prices of essential commodities”.

“The party which had criticised the Union Budget, asserting it would cause inflation, is increasing taxes even before presenting the state’s budget. This is condemnable at a time when inflation is at an all time high,” he added.

Advertisement

Majithia also expressed surprise at the AAP government’s claim that the additional tax had been levied to mop up funds. “This government has already taken a loan of Rs 45,000 crore for this year. It has kept a budget of Rs 800 crore for advertisements alone. How will an additional income of Rs 480 crore from taxes on fuel help it when it has nothing to show for all the loans taken by it?” asked Majithia.

He said the increase in fuel prices would also result in smuggling with diesel being cheaper in neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir as well as the union territory of Chandigarh.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira too questioned the “incompetence and inefficiency” of the AAP government over financial instability in Punjab.

Advertisement

Referring to the reports of Punjab falling short of revenue targets in the current fiscal, Khaira — who is also the Bholath MLA — asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejirwal as to what happened to the promise and claims of making up for the populist schemes by plugging in corruption and preventing illegal sand mining.

Khaira pointed out that Kejriwal, during his election campaign in Punjab, had claimed that if his party formed a government, he would plug in the budgetary losses due to corruption which he estimated to be to the tune of Rs 34,000 crores.

“Even the statement itself was ridiculous, as how can there be corruption in budget,” Khaira pointed out, while adding, that the Delhi CM had also claimed that he will save Rs 20,000 crores by curbing illegal sand mining.

“Now you have been in-charge of the government for about a year,” he told Kejriwal, while asking where was the Rs 64,000 crore, which he claimed would be saved. Instead, Khaira pointed out, the state had not been able to meet its normal revenue targets, which are likely to fall short by about 30 per cent.