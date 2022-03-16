Post SC nudge, new HC bench takes up Saini case, matter adjourned till March 24

Days after the Supreme Court said that it will request the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to hear former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini’s plea or assign it to a different judge, the matter came before the bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan Tuesday.

It was, however, adjourned for March 24, 2022 after the Punjab government counsel sought short accommodation stating that he has not got instructions and cannot argue the matter in present situation.

The matter before the bench of Justice Jhingan was heard through video conference.

On March 3, 2022, hearing a petition by Saini, the bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan had passed the order stating, “List again on April 20, 2022. Interim order dated September 10, 2021, will continue till the next date of hearing.”

In its September 10 order of last year, the Punjab and Haryana HC had granted Saini protection from arrest after considering it to be “a case of exceptional circumstances and hardship being caused to the petitioner by the state of Punjab (on political grounds)”.

“There will be a clear stay for arrest of the petitioner in all cases pending or likely to be registered or registered or where he is sought to be implicated in the aid of Section 120-B IPC except FIR No. 77, where the matter is pending before the Hon’ble Supreme Court, till the General Election in the state of Punjab…,” the September 10, 2021, order of the HC had said.

On March 4, in SLP filed by the state of Punjab, order was passed by the Supreme Court stating, “Taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances of the instant case, we deem it appropriate to request hon’ble the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take up the matter, pending adjudication before the High Court, either himself or assign it to any other Bench and dispose of the same in accordance with law, preferably within a period of two weeks.”