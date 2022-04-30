Post-opposition, GMADA to review project meant to increase green belt

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will review its decision to set up a project, Urban Forest, in Sector 97. The project was conceived to develop a forest area in the new sectors “ of the city to increase green belts. However, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the area opposed the move.

The forest area was to be developed by GMADA in a 35-acre area at a cost of around Rs 32 crore. The decision was taken by the GMADA to increase the green belt. A tender in this regard was issued on April 4, and it was to be opened on April 21.

The Urban Forest area was to be developed with a number of varieties of trees, which include medicinal plants.

GMADA’s chief engineer Balwinder Singh told The Indian Express that the project will be reviewed to look whether there are other places where the forest could be developed. “Yes, we are reviewing the project,” he added.

The RWA of Sector 97 alleged that the GMADA had failed to vacate the illegal encroachment in the area where the Urban Forest was to be developed and that it was the reason to review the project.

The president of the RWA, Megha Singh, said that the Urban Forest is an important project and that it was strange that after issuing the tender and doing other formalities, the GMADA is now reviewing the project.

“We know that the area where the project was to be set up is encroached upon. The 35-acre land is GMADA’s property but they are yet to take possession. The reason for this is best known to GMADA only,” Megha Singh added.

He added that the city had lost a considerable green belt area in the last few years due to ongoing development in various areas but no serious effort had been made to cover the lost green cover.