Post-MBBS DNB admissions: Haryana notifies admission process for 50% state quota

The Haryana government has notified the admission process for 50 per cent state quota intake of post-MBBS DNB, post-diploma DNB and post-MBBS diploma for the academic session 2021-22 in various civil hospitals under the state health department.

As per the guidelines of National Board of Examination, the admission to this 50 per cent quota will be applicable to “in-service doctors” only.

As per the notification issued yesterday, “50 per cent of seats of post-MBBS DNB, post-diploma DNB and post-MBBS diploma for the academic session 2021-22 shall be filled through all India merit category of NEET PG 2021 and PDCET 2021, respectively, and the remaining 50 per cent of the seats shall be filled under state quota, in various NBE accredited civil hospitals of the state.”

The state’s reservation policy shall also be applicable for admission to all state quota DNB seats in civil hospitals.

“Five per cent seats under the state quota seats will be reserved for candidates with bench mark disabilities in accordance with the provision of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act based on merit lists of NEET PG -2021 and NBE-PD-CET -2021,” the notification reads.

These courses are currently running in civil hospitals of Panchkula, Faridabad, Ambala city, Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Rewari, Ambala cantonment, Panipat and Rohtak.

“Directorate of Medical Education & Research, Haryana shall conduct combined centralized counselling for state quota seats of post-MBBS DNB, post-diploma DNB and post-MBBS diploma courses along with counselling for admission to MD/MS courses for the academic session 2021-22 through Pt. B D Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak,” it reads.

The notification mentions that the seat matrix shall be decided by Health department.

“The seats in each specialty/institute (civil hospital) are subject to final approval from NBE. Accordingly the final distribution of seats may vary depending upon the decision of National Board of Examination (NBE). The seat matrix for admission to above courses shall be provided by Health Department Haryana,” the notification reads.

For in-service doctors, the notification mentions, “An in-service doctor desirous of seeking admission to post-MBBS DNB, post -diploma DNB and post-MBBS diploma courses will have to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective competent authority of the state government department including ESIC run hospitals, dispensaries etc as per respective PG policy prevalent at that time.”