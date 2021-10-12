Post-matriculate scholarship ‘scam’: Govt chargesheets five

Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Raj Kumar Verka Monday said that the alleged scholarship scam was being investigated in a fair and transparent manner and following the preliminary reports, five officials and employees have been issued chargesheet.

The Cabinet minister said those chargesheeted are Deputy Director Parminder Singh Gill, DCFA Charanjit Singh, SO Mukesh Bhatia, Superintendent Rajinder Chopra and Senior Assistant Rakesh Arora.

The government has, however, not chargesheeted former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, who was the minister incharge of the department when the alleged scam took place.

Dr Verka said that anyone found involved in the alleged post-matric SC scholarship scam would face action soon and he would personally ensure a fair and transparent probe in the matter. The colleges which indulged in bungling of SC scholarship funds and failed to return the amount will have to face strict action now. He said that he has ordered the department authorities to initiate strict action against such institutions and should submit action taken report to his office on a daily basis.

Dr Verka said he will never tolerate any injustice with minorities at any level and would personally ensure that a strict course of action is taken in such cases. He added that their government has been committed to providing benefits of social welfare schemes to the real beneficiaries and no stone would be left unturned to uplift the living standards of needy people.