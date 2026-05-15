Post-matric scholarship scam: HC raps Punjab over delay in registering FIRs

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the Punjab government over the delay in registration of FIRs in the alleged post-matric scholarship scam, observing that interim orders staying “coercive steps” for recovery could not have been interpreted as a bar on criminal prosecution.
A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, meanwhile, accepted the unconditional apology tendered by Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, who appeared before the court through virtual mode. The bench, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the State’s explanation for the nearly five-year delay in initiating criminal proceedings. A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released.
The matter pertains to alleged irregularities in the disbursal of post-matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste students, involving an estimated amount of Rs 500 crore.
During the hearing, the Bench observed that the Punjab government had wrongly interpreted interim orders passed in connected petitions filed by certain educational institutions.
Referring to an order dated December 21, 2021, the court noted that the protection granted was limited to recovery proceedings and did not extend to criminal prosecution.
The Bench orally observed that the State appeared to have “misinterpreted” the expression “no coercive steps” by treating it as protection against registration of FIRs as well.
The Bench observed that the State failed to seek clarification regarding the scope of the interim directions and instead proceeded on its own understanding. Also that, if information regarding commission of a cognisable offence had surfaced as early as 2020, FIRs ought to have been registered promptly in accordance with law.
The Bench was also informed by Additional Solicitor-General Satya Pal Jain that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) was already examining the matter.
Jain submitted that copies of any fresh FIRs registered in the case may also be supplied to the ED.
The matter remains under consideration before the High Court.
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