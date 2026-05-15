Post-matric scholarship scam: HC raps Punjab over delay in registering FIRs

The Punjab and Haryana High Court slammed the Punjab government for a 5-year delay in the ₹500-crore scholarship scam probe, rejecting the state's claim that stay orders barred criminal FIRs.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has questioned the Punjab government over the delay in registration of FIRs in the alleged post-matric scholarship scam, observing that interim orders staying “coercive steps” for recovery could not have been interpreted as a bar on criminal prosecution.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, meanwhile, accepted the unconditional apology tendered by Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, who appeared before the court through virtual mode. The bench, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the State’s explanation for the nearly five-year delay in initiating criminal proceedings. A detailed order in the matter was yet to be released.