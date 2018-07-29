Post-injury, Patiala cricketer to feature in Board President XI against South Africa ‘A’ team

Anmolpreet Singh. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi) Anmolpreet Singh. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

In February this year, when Patiala cricketer Anmolpreet Singh suffered a finger injury during a Vijay Hazare trophy match, it meant that the 20-year-old youngster was sidelined for more than 45 days. It also meant that the youngster, who was Punjab’s leading run-scorer in last year’s Ranji Trophy, missed out on IPL contract. After attending the month-long Indian U-23 team training camp at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru, Anmolpreet will feature in Board President XI against South Africa ‘A’ team in the warm-up match to be played from July 30. He has also been named in the India Blue side for the Duleep Trophy and the youngster is keen to regain his form.

“The toughest part in the game is to spend time away from the sport due to injury. I was looking for a good outing for Punjab in Vijay Hazare trophy when the finger injury happened. I spent time at my home in Patiala. My father and coach Satvinder Singh told me to concentrate on my fitness once the injury healed. Playing for Board President XI against South Africa A team is a good opportunity for me to regain form and impress the selectors. There are players like Ishant Kishan, who was the captain for the Indian U-19 team for 2016 World Cup, in the team and I have played with them in my U-19 days,” Anmolpreet told Chandigarh Newsline.

The youngster, who smashed two centuries in Ranji Trophy last season, amassed more than 700 runs in five matches. He smashed a century for Punjab in his second First Class match in Ranji Trophy before playing a knock of 267 against Chhattisgarh. He followed up the double century with another double century against Services in Ranji Trophy. After the injury, the youngster has played in the Punjab U-23 Inter-District Cricket Tournament and scored more than 300 runs in Patiala’s title winning campaign.

“Playing in Ranji Trophy is the most important stepping stone in a cricketer’s life and scoring more than 700 runs in my debut season was a morale booster for me. Rubbing shoulders with players like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh in the Ranji Trophy and other tournaments helped my confidence. I also learnt a lot from Gurkeerat Mann, who will also be playing in the Duleep Trophy. Playing in the longer format has always been my priority and it will be a new challenge for me,” Anmolpreet said.

The youngster was part of the Indian U-23 probables for a training camp at NCA, Bengaluru, and spent time under coaches like WV Raman, Narendra Hirwani, Ajit Agarkar and Subroto Bannerjee. Anmolpreet counts the experience as an enriching one and is also ready for the opportunities in the Indian U-23 team for international tournaments. “Winning the Punjab Inter-District U-23 title for Patiala was a special feeling. I hit a century in semi-final against Patiala and I am happy that I could play a role in the team’s title win. The U-23 camp at NCA also helped me a lot. Spending time with coaches like WV Raman, Narendra Hirwani, Ajit Agarkar and Subroto Bannerjee helped various aspects of my game. It will help me in the long run,” Anmolpreet said.

