Post Income tax raids: At Khojewala church, business as usual, followers congregate

It was business as usual at ‘Open Door Church’ in Khojewala village of Kapurthala on Thursday where the first congregation was organised after Tuesday’s massive income-tax (I-T) raids on addresses of its pastor.

The pastor of the church, Harpreet Deol, repeatedly alluded to the I-T raids in his adress. A large number of followers were present physically at the church.

Weekly religious congregations are the major events at the church which are organised every Sunday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, the I-T department conducted raids on Khojewala church and pastor Bajinder Singh’s Church of Glory and Wisdom in Jalandhar’s Tajpur village.

Both the churches are ministry churches which are said to be part of the Pentecostal movement, which came to Punjab in the 1930s. Captain A M Samuel, a British officer, is said to have trained all the Pentecostal pastors in Punjab.

Such churches are mushrooming in Punjab and are allegedly “baptising” people in huge numbers, claiming miracle cure for cancer, AIDS, kidney failure, heart failure and people’s sufferings. They also claim to fulfil any wish of individuals like providing jobs to the unemployed, blessing the childless with children, and so on.

“You have heard and seen everything. I want to tell you all, especially those who are listening to me online that we are all right. We are receiving a lot of calls and messages and I am thankful for your concern. From today we will move ahead as a big ‘kafila’ (caravan). You have prayed for us and you will have to pray continuously because some government processes (mentioning the I-T raid) are still left and we will come out victorious,” said Pastor Harpreet Deol.

Pastor Bajinder Singh is also holding morning and evening prayers and making prophesies in the church which is their routine work every week.

One of the devotees, Jatinder Kumar, at the Khojewala church said that he had come from Sultanpur Lodhi and is a regular visitor to this church. About the I-T raids, he said how does it matter to him. “I come here to get rid of my miseries and I feel good here,” Jatinder Kumar said, adding that such raids on big people are common.

One of the senior office-bearers at the church on the condition of anonymity said that “these I-T raids have given them the much-needed publicity and as a result, all those who had gone to other churches will return to our church”.

Another woman follower Kiran Rani from Jalandhar said that she had come to see if all’s well with their pastor. “We are with him in all good and bad times,” she added.

Pastor Bajinder Singh’s church is also holding the morning and evening prayers as usual and a large number of people are attending these both physically and online.

At Tajpur also followers said that they are praying for their ‘prophet’ and the church.