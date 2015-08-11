Post-Gurdaspur, UT Police wants German-made MP5 sub-machine guns

FILE – Army personnel during an encounter with militants who attacked a police station at Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district. (Source: Express Photo)

To combat terrorist attacks with modern weaponry, the Chandigarh Police has written to the UT Administration and Ministry of Home Affairs for the procurement of German-made MP5 sub-machine guns.

So far, the Chandigarh Police has been depending on outdated Select Fire (SF) Carbines that they have been using for the past 20 years.

Speaking to Newsline, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, SSP of Chandigarh Police, said: “Following the attacks in Gurdaspur, a need was felt for upgrading and revamping the weaponry to stave off any such attacks.”

“The weapon (MP5) is known for its single shot accuracy, flexibility and light weight, making it ideal for urban combating, in close-quarter battles within buildings, streets, narrow alleys and other places where visibility and maneuverability are limited. The weapon should be useful in a city like Chandigarh,” the SSP added.

A S Cheema, DIG, Chandigarh Police, said that an order for 100 MP5s had already been placed. Each weapon is estimated to cost around Rs 1 lakh each. Once procured, they will be sanctioned to the Quick Reaction Team and Operation Cell of the Chandigarh Police.

In its proposal, the Chandigarh Police has suggested that selected police officials shall be sent to the National Security Guard base in Manesar to undergo weapon training for a period of one week. Other than being taught the basics, the police officials will also be trained on maintenance and handling of weapons.

The MP5 is one of the most widely used sub-machine guns in the world. At present, the Delhi Police is the only police force in the country which has the sub-machine guns in its possession. They were procured by Delhi Police in 2009 following the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

