PGI faculty interviews to conclude today

The PGI, on a daily basis, receives over 10,000 registrations in the Out Patient Department. The PGI, on a daily basis, receives over 10,000 registrations in the Out Patient Department.

INTERVIEWS for various faculty posts at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which began on June 18 will conclude on Friday. The PGI is holding interviews for more than 40 posts during the fresh recruitment. The institute had invited applications in April for recruitment of various faculty posts in different departments.

A senior PGI official told Chandigarh Newsline on Thursday that the last day of the interview will be Friday.

According to a PGI official, the institute’s governing body meeting is also scheduled to be held later this month. During the meeting, sources said the body will give the go-ahead for selection of various faculties of the institute.

As per the recruitment notice published in April, 12 posts were lying vacant for professors, one associate professor and 46 assistant professors.

PGI officials believe that the fresh recruitment would help in improving patient care. The PGI, on a daily basis, receives over 10,000 registrations in the Out Patient Department.

During the present PGI faculty recruitment, the institute is also conducting interviews for various posts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rae Bareli. The Union health ministry had asked PGI to conduct interviews for various faculty posts at AIIMS, Rae Bareli.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App