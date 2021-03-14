Post floor test, protests intensify: JJP and Independent MLAs forced to skip events

However, protesting farmers told media persons that they wanted to meet the JJP MLA as he had earlier assured them that he would support farmers’ agitation against the three farm legislations. (File)

Days after the Haryana government defeated a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, protests against the Independent MLAs and those from the JJP, the ruling alliance partner of the BJP, have started gaining strength.

On Sunday, an event organised by JJP in Kurukshetra to honour safai karamcharis to mark party chief Ajay Singh Chautala’s birthday was disrupted by a group of agitated farmers who tried to barge into the venue. An altercation ensued between the organisers and the protestors who raised anti-JJP slogans .

JJP MLA Ram Karan Kala, who was to preside over the function, skipped the event that was eventually cancelled by the organisers apprehending the protest might intensify.

On March 10, all 10 JJP MLAs had voted against the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress. The motion was defeated following a division of votes. While 55 members including 39 of BJP, 10 of JJP, five Independents and one of Haryana Lokhit Party voted against the motion, 30 MLAs of Congress and two Independent MLAs voted in favour.

Reacting to the defeat of no-confidence motion on floor of the House, BKU and other farmer union leaders had announced that the BJP and JJP leaders would face more protests in the coming days.

The even in Kurukshetra was organised by JJP’s Karnal district unit at Circuit House. Apprehending protests, a police deployment was also made by the district administration to avoid any law and order disruption. The group of farmers who reached the venue and tried to force their way into the building were stopped by the police at the entry gates.

A senior police officer said, “Adequate police deployment was done at the venue to avoid any disruption of law and order. A group of people who were shouting anti-government slogans and wanted to forcibly enter the venue were stopped at the entry. After a brief protest, they dispersed”.

However, protesting farmers told media persons that they wanted to meet the JJP MLA as he had earlier assured them that he would support farmers’ agitation against the three farm legislations. “We only wanted to ask him why he did not support the no-confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha,” one of the protestors said.

Another added, “We want to blacken the faces of all those who had organised this function to honour people of JJP”.

In another event in Karnal district’s Nissingh town, another group of farmers protested against Independent MLA Dharam Pal Gonder for not supporting the no-confidence motion. Gonder, MLA from Nilokheri, was scheduled to attend an event at a gaushala (cow shelter) but protestors reached there before him carrying black flags. Gonder too had to skip the event.

The protestors told mediapersons that they had even visited Gonder’s residence on March 9 where his wife met them. They added that they had requested Gonder’s family to urge him that he should support the no-confidence motion, but he did not do so.

Similar incidents of protests were also reported from Ambala and Sirsa where a group of farmers protested outside the residence of BJP’s Ambala MLA Aseem Goel while another group protested outside the office of Haryana Lokhit Party’s MLA Gopal Kanda in Sirsa.