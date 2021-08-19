Post-delimitation, colonies and villages dominate new wards in Chandigarh

Colonies and villages are going to be more powerful in deciding the municipal councillors of Chandigarh as they dominate the new wards constituted for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

If one analyses the new 35 wards, only two fifth comprise the urban belt while three fifth is the colony and village belt. In all the 35 wards, there is a colony or village area while there are hardly a few wards which represent the urban sectors entirely.

The MC polls are scheduled to be held later this year. Earlier, there were 26 wards but now after the delimitation there are 35 wards

While ward 1 which was completely an urban belt till now comprising the elite sectors from 1 to 11, this time it has turned out to be a village ward with the same comprising Kaimbwala, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora colony. Sectors 1 to 10 have been included in ward 2 while Sector 11 has been clubbed with what was ward 2 earlier along with semi-urban belts.

Ward 3 which was the urban belt till now of sectors 16, 17 and 22 has changed into a colony ward. Now, in this coming elections, it will comprise the colony areas that is Sector 26, Sector 26-E, EWS Colony, Bapu Dham colony phase I, II, III, Police Lines in Sector 26 and Madrasi Colony. Sectors 16 and 17 have been included in ward 12 with sectors 15 and 24.

Similarly, ward 4 which had sectors 23, 24 and 36 will now comprise Manimajra Basti Kishangarh, Basti Bhagwanpura, Indira Colony, IT Park and Shastri Nagar while ward 5 will comprise Old Manimajra ( NAC), Pipli Wala Town, Thakur Dwara, Darshni Bagh,Subhash Nagar and Dhillon Complex & Motor Market Manimajra. Now the urban belt of Sector 36 has been included with the ward comprising mostly rural and colony belt which includes Sector 42, Sector 53 Nehru Colony, Sector 53 & 54 (Furniture Market), Sector 54 (Adarsh Colony) and Sector 42 (Attawa).

Ward 8 which till now was having sectors 37, 38 and 38 west will be comprising Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan & Makhan Majra and Raipur Khurd this time. The same holds true for ward 9 which had sectors 39 and 40, but now it will be comprising Industrial Area Phase-I, Sanjay Colony, Colony No. 4, Industrial Area Phase-l, Daria and Small Flats, Mauli Jagran Part l. Sector 37 and 38 have been made part of ward 25 now while 38 west has been clubbed with other colony areas.

In the same way, ward 16 that comprised sectors 20 and 33, will now comprise Sector-25 Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, Sector-25 (VWest) and Chandigarh, Armed Police Complex Dhanas.

As this time, wards will be beyond 26, the ward 29 will comprise again the colony and village belt, that is Sector 55 (Housing Board), Sector 56 (Bapu Dham Colony), Sector 56 (Ambedkar Colony), Sector 56 (Sweeper Colony), Sector 56 (LBS Colony) and Sector 55 (Palsora). Similarly, ward 30 will comprise Sector 41, Sector 41 (Buterla) and Sector 41 (Badheri village). Ward 32 will also have Kajheri Colony, Sector 52, Sector 52 (EWS LIG, Colony), Sector 61, Kajheri village, Sector 52 (House for Elect Dept UT), Sector 52 (Transit Camp), Sector 52 (Karsan, Colony), Kuldeep Colony, Kajheri, Pandit Colony, Kajheri, Gwala Colony, Kajheri, and Majdoor Colony, Kajheri.

Vinod Vashisht, Convener, City Forum Of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), while speaking to The Indian Express said that Chandigarh Municipal Corporation would technically no longer remain an urban local body as colonies and villages are representing the majority of the wards in the new 35 wards this time.

“Of the total 35 MC new wards, only 2/5th of these cover urban sectors and remaining 3/5th wards are represented by colonies, villages or semi-urban tenements. With such new ward delimitation, Chandigarh MC would no longer remain an urban local body technically. All future decisions shall get skewed by majority non-urban wards where many a times councillors are found to be even not residing there. They go there for just winning elections. Such an arrangement is likely to affect both urban & rural uniform development of the city in the long run due to clash of developmental interests,” he said.

ONLY A FEW WARDS WITH URBAN SECTORS

WARD 10: Sector 27, Sector 28 and Sector 29

WARD 11: Sector 18, Sector 19 and Sector 21

WARD 12: Sector 15, Sector 16, Sector 17 and Sector 24

WARD 13: Sector 11, Sector 12, Sector 14 and Sector 25 UIET, Dental College

WARD 17: Sector 22 and Sector 23

WARD 18: Sector 20 and Sector 30

WARD 22: Sector 31, Sector 32 and Sector 33

WARD 23: Sector 34, Sector 35 and Sector 43

WARD 25: Sectors 37 and 38