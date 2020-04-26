Post-Covid strategy: Montek to head group tasked to formulate Punjab’s economic revival plan

Noted economist and former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, will head the expert group constituted by CM Amarinder Singh to formulate Punjab’s post-Covid strategy for economic revival.
The group, which includes leading economy and industry experts, will recommend to the Punjab government a short-term (one year) as well as medium-term action plan.
The 20-member group has been asked to submit its initial set of recommendations by July 31, 2020, followed by two more reports by September 30 and December 31, 2020.
The 3-month gap between the first two reports will allow the group time to take into account the larger impact of the disease during summer, a government statement said.
