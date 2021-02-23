Post Covid-19 spike in Punjab, Chandigarh considers issuing alert

Manoj Parida said that they will ramp up testing to detect more cases. Officials have been asked to increase the RTPCR tests and monitor the mutant strain. (Express File)

In the wake of rise in COVID cases in Punjab, the UT Administration is considering issuing an alert in Chandigarh too.

While speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “Alert is under consideration. As of now usual COVID protocol needs to be followed.”

Parida said that they will ramp up testing to detect more cases. Officials have been asked to increase the RTPCR tests and monitor the mutant strain.

“The number of cases on a daily basis are not scary and are in thirties. Because an alert has been sounded in Punjab too, we have asked our officials to ramp up testing. Chandigarh faces a huge influx of people from Punjab on a daily basis,” he said.

Adviser Parida had also said in a meeting of state steering committee held last week that “vaccine hesitancy amongst the HCWs and FLWs has emerged to be the main reason for the slow uptake of this vaccine”.