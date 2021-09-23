Post ‘chance meet’ at airport, Jakhar flies with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to Delhi

Former Punjab Congress chief, Sunil Jakhar, who had recently missed out on being the new Chief Minister of the state and had later turned down the Deputy Chief Minister’s position, met All India Congress Committee leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at Chandigarh airport on Wednesday.

Sources said that the trio had a 45 minute meeting in the VIP lounge of the airport and then all of them flew together to Delhi.

The details of the meeting are not known yet. The meeting comes days after Jakhar had declined the post of the Deputy Chief Minister, even after persuasion from two senior Congress leaders — KC Venugopal and Harish Chaudhary — to take up the same.

All eyes are now on the meeting between the trio as the Congress expects to announce a new Punjab Cabinet soon. Sources said that the senior party leaders in Delhi were working on the list till late on Wednesday evening and Rahul Gandhi was expected to clear it. He had already reached Delhi till the filing of this report. Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi will also give the names for the new Chief Secretary and DGP also.

Jakhar it is learnt was asked to accompany Rahul and Priyanka to Delhi on Wednesday itself with both the Gandhi siblings returning to Delhi via Chandigarh from Shimla.

Later in the day, Sunil Jakhar told the Indian Express that he happened to meet both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at Chandigarh airport by chance only and nothing should be read into that meeting.