No post assigned to Chahal as Punjab in wait-and-watch mode after Gov letter

The Punjab government has adopted a wait-and-watch policy before giving IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal a posting in the state.

Chahal joined the parent state back on Wednesday and met DGP Gaurav Yadav. However, his posting orders are awaited. The state government has already sent a panel of three IPS officers to the UT Administration for posting as Chandigarh SSP.

Sources in the government said that Chahal would be given a posting soon but the government wanted to go slow given the fact that the Governor had written a letter to the CM alleging “misconduct” against Chahal. The government did not want to take any chance.

“The Governor is already in a confrontation mode with us. He has cited allegations of misconduct against Chahal. However, we have not been handed any inquiry report or any other report. Whatever we have gathered is that this is a case of usual work politics between the officers.

But we are just waiting. As the Governor is always appearing to be embarrassing the government, we do not want that he does something that could leave us more embarrassed. Hence, we are treading a cautious path. In any case, the government has backed its officer, Chahal,” said a senior functionary of the government.

The functionary added, “Punjab is his parent state. The state government is the competent authority to take any disciplinary action against any officer, who was sent on deputation. Most of the powers to act rest with the parent state. The Governor has not elaborated on anything about the allegations of misconduct.”

Sources said that it was also felt that when it came to the government then the Governor’s office wanted everything in writing, “But when it came to the UT Administration then they were seeking the panel for SSP’s appointment verbally,” said an official.

He said it was also felt that had the government sent the panel at the first call by the Governor, the situation that arose with the premature repatriation of Chahal could have been averted. “But we just thought that the Governor was fine with the assurance by the government that they would recall Chahal once he was promoted. He is due for a promotion in January next year. For 15 days, there was no movement. We do not know what happened suddenly that Chahal was repatriated.”