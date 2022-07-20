Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab is yet to notify Raghav Chadha as chairperson of a temporary advisory committee, nine days after after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appointed the Rajya Sabha member to the post and more than a fortnight after he announced setting up the panel inviting a backlash from opposition parties.

The Personnel Department has not yet received any orders from the Chief Minister’s Office for issuing the notification. The order pertaining to Chadha’s appointment has also not been sent to the Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

On July 12, a day after Mann had announced Chadha’s appointment as the chairman of the temporary advisory panel, a lawyer filed a public interest litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court terming the move as “illegal,” “arbitrary”, and “in exercise of non-existent laws of the state and central governments. The plea, filed by Advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti, contended that appointment of Chadha — an “outsider and not being a part of the state legislative assembly” — in the minister rank was in violation of the Constitution.

Post the legal challenge, the government is “not in a hurry” to notify Chadha’s appointment, multiple sources privy to the development said. They said that while Chadha had earlier held one on one meetings with several bureaucrats, he has not done the same ever since his appointment was announced. For now, Chadha is busy with the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament session and was seen holding protesting against Centre for not allowing Delhi Chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to participate in an international summit in Singapore.

An AAP leader said, “It is being internally discussing that if his appointment is notified, it may lead to problems while being scrutinised legally as the office of profit rule is very strong. Remember what happened to our MLAs in Delhi when they were appointed chief parliamentary secretaries? Even if the panel is temporary in nature and there is no salary, emoluments or perks involved, a parliamentarian cannot be a part of any such committee. If his appointment gets quashed by HC, then it will be very damaging for the party. The appointment has already been challenged”.

The government, through Chief Secretary VK Janjua on July 6, had issued notification stating that Punjab CM “has undertaken a review of the working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice” on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. “Therefore, it has been decided to constitute a temporary Committee to advise the government of Punjab…as and when such advice is sought from it,” read the notification.

The terms of the committee are such that it can be led by a parliamentarian without violating the office of profit rule. The committee chairperson and its members will not be entitled to any compensation, remuneration or reimbursement. With the constitution of the committee, its chairperson would be able to be a part of official meetings and give his advice to the government on paper. Chadha’s appointment as chairperson pf the panel on July 11 had come amidst strong resistance by Opposition parties who have accused Mann of running a subservient government in Punjab. They have also alleged that by appointing Chadha, Mann would make him the de facto CM of the state.