Poshan Maah: Govt depts in Chandigarh organise health, awareness camps

The Department of Health and Family Welfare organised an immunisation camp for children, and parents and guardians were sensitised for regular immunisation of their kids, here on Saturday. The Department of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development has been carrying out various programmes as part of the Poshan Maah campaign as well, it was stated.

The health department delivered a lecture on menstrual hygiene at the Anganwadi Centre in Daria. This apart, home visits, lecture on nursing mothers, importance of healthy complementary feeding, and session on awareness about yoga were also held.

A talk on malnutrition in young children was also conducted at Aanganwadi, Sector 41.

The Health and Wellness Center (HWC), Sector 26, hosted a lecture on the importance of a healthy and balanced diet in daily life.

A talk on healthy diet was conducted for lactating mothers at Ayush HWC and Urban HWC in Badheri. After the lecture on a balanced nutritive diet and hand hygiene, ORS packets were distributed among the patients. HWC, Sector 47, held a talk on malnutrition while HWC Kaimbwala discussed anemia and its prevention.

Children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) as well as moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) are being screened and being provided the diet charts in Nutritional and Rehabilitation Centre, GMSH-16, Chandigarh, it was stated.

The Department of Higher Education, it was claimed, is also making efforts to bring awareness and sensitisation on Poshan Maah and water management in the first week of the month-long observance. The activities during the day included an interaction on Poshan awareness, a door-to-door survey, and a camp with the health department.

Advertisement

The NSS unit of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Timber Market, took out a rally on awareness of Poshan Mah. The rally was flagged off by Principal Sangeeta Chhabra. The volunteers also took part in a door-to-door survey to check mosquito-genic conditions in the nearby area.