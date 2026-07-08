Posed as US citizen, hid 2 previous marriages, man gets life sentence

A man who allegedly lured a Chandigarh woman into marriage by posing as an unmarried US citizen with a flourishing business in America, while concealing his criminal antecedents and two earlier marriages, has been convicted by a Chandigarh court in a rape and cheating case.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Yashika has sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape under Section (376 E) of IPC, besides awarding five years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 420 (cheating) and two years’ under Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC. A detailed judgment is awaited.
The prosecution case, as narrated in the chargesheet, states that the complainant’s profile was registered on matrimonial portal by her parents in May 2022. She then came in contact with the convict, Jagjit Singh, who claimed he was an unmarried US citizen settled in Boston and owned a trucking business and multiple houses in the United States. He allegedly supported his claims by showing what appeared to be an American passport.
The woman alleged that Jagjit introduced two co-accused as his business partners and claimed his parents had died years ago. He also told her family that his sister and brother were settled abroad. To reinforce the story, several relatives and associates allegedly attended the roka and engagement ceremonies and repeated that he was an eligible bachelor settled in the US, the chargesheet alleges.
According to the prosecution, the families first met in Chandigarh on May 18, 2022. A few days later, Jagjit invited them to a dinner at a hotel in Sector 35, where he allegedly pressed for an early marriage. The roka ceremony was held in Jalandhar, followed by the engagement in May itself and the wedding on June 3, 2022, according to Sikh rites in Chandigarh. The complainant’s family claimed to have spent around Rs 20 lakh on the marriage besides gifting substantial gold jewellery and other valuables.
The chargesheet alleges that immediately after the marriage, Jagjit’s conduct changed. He allegedly took away the complainant’s mobile phone, obtained all her passwords, changed SIM cards, formatted the phone and began demanding money from her family on the pretext of arranging visas for them to settle in the United States. The complainant alleged that he sought Rs 75 lakh for the immigration process and continued making further monetary demands while threatening to abandon her if the money was not paid.
She further alleged that Jagjit frequently called from internet-based numbers to create the impression that he was speaking from abroad. Later, as per complainant, she overheard conversations suggesting he planned to flee to Nepal after collecting money from her family.
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According to the prosecution, the complainant found documents indicating that Jagjit was already facing multiple criminal cases and had even been declared a proclaimed offender in an earlier cheating case. Further verification allegedly revealed that he had already married another woman, with whom he had a daughter born in 2010, and had contracted yet another marriage in 2017, despite portraying himself as unmarried before the complainant and her family.
The chargesheet also alleged that the accused falsely projected his parents as deceased even though they were alive, while introducing other persons as business associates to support the fabricated story. The complainant alleged that the deception was orchestrated by multiple accused who participated in the ceremonies and helped create a false identity for Jagjit to induce her into marriage.
Following investigation, Chandigarh Police filed the chargesheet, alleging that the accused had cheated the complainant into marriage through impersonation, false promises and suppression of material facts, and thereafter subjected her to sexual assault and financial exploitation.
During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the complainant knew everything from the beginning, about the previous life of the accused and it was a contract marriage.
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Contradicting the arguments of the accused, Advocate Abhey Joshi, counsel for the complainant woman argued that all functions and ceremonies were conducted in a proper manner and his marriage was proved before the court as well that he was married earlier, before marrying the complainant.
Following the arguments, the court held the accused guilty, while acquitting four others in the case, who allegedly appeared as friends and relatives of the accused, as the court found that the prosecution failed to prove allegations against them.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More