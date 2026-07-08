Posed as US citizen, hid 2 previous marriages, man gets life sentence

A man who allegedly lured a Chandigarh woman into marriage by posing as an unmarried US citizen with a flourishing business in America, while concealing his criminal antecedents and two earlier marriages, has been convicted by a Chandigarh court in a rape and cheating case.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Yashika has sentenced him to life imprisonment for rape under Section (376 E) of IPC, besides awarding five years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 420 (cheating) and two years’ under Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC. A detailed judgment is awaited.

The prosecution case, as narrated in the chargesheet, states that the complainant’s profile was registered on matrimonial portal by her parents in May 2022. She then came in contact with the convict, Jagjit Singh, who claimed he was an unmarried US citizen settled in Boston and owned a trucking business and multiple houses in the United States. He allegedly supported his claims by showing what appeared to be an American passport.

The woman alleged that Jagjit introduced two co-accused as his business partners and claimed his parents had died years ago. He also told her family that his sister and brother were settled abroad. To reinforce the story, several relatives and associates allegedly attended the roka and engagement ceremonies and repeated that he was an eligible bachelor settled in the US, the chargesheet alleges.

According to the prosecution, the families first met in Chandigarh on May 18, 2022. A few days later, Jagjit invited them to a dinner at a hotel in Sector 35, where he allegedly pressed for an early marriage. The roka ceremony was held in Jalandhar, followed by the engagement in May itself and the wedding on June 3, 2022, according to Sikh rites in Chandigarh. The complainant’s family claimed to have spent around Rs 20 lakh on the marriage besides gifting substantial gold jewellery and other valuables.

The chargesheet alleges that immediately after the marriage, Jagjit’s conduct changed. He allegedly took away the complainant’s mobile phone, obtained all her passwords, changed SIM cards, formatted the phone and began demanding money from her family on the pretext of arranging visas for them to settle in the United States. The complainant alleged that he sought Rs 75 lakh for the immigration process and continued making further monetary demands while threatening to abandon her if the money was not paid.

She further alleged that Jagjit frequently called from internet-based numbers to create the impression that he was speaking from abroad. Later, as per complainant, she overheard conversations suggesting he planned to flee to Nepal after collecting money from her family.

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According to the prosecution, the complainant found documents indicating that Jagjit was already facing multiple criminal cases and had even been declared a proclaimed offender in an earlier cheating case. Further verification allegedly revealed that he had already married another woman, with whom he had a daughter born in 2010, and had contracted yet another marriage in 2017, despite portraying himself as unmarried before the complainant and her family.

The chargesheet also alleged that the accused falsely projected his parents as deceased even though they were alive, while introducing other persons as business associates to support the fabricated story. The complainant alleged that the deception was orchestrated by multiple accused who participated in the ceremonies and helped create a false identity for Jagjit to induce her into marriage.

Following investigation, Chandigarh Police filed the chargesheet, alleging that the accused had cheated the complainant into marriage through impersonation, false promises and suppression of material facts, and thereafter subjected her to sexual assault and financial exploitation.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the complainant knew everything from the beginning, about the previous life of the accused and it was a contract marriage.

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Contradicting the arguments of the accused, Advocate Abhey Joshi, counsel for the complainant woman argued that all functions and ceremonies were conducted in a proper manner and his marriage was proved before the court as well that he was married earlier, before marrying the complainant.

Following the arguments, the court held the accused guilty, while acquitting four others in the case, who allegedly appeared as friends and relatives of the accused, as the court found that the prosecution failed to prove allegations against them.