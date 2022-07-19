Portion of bridge collapses, causes traffic blockade

AN INTERNAL road passing through Phase-1, Industrial Area, linking to Chandigarh railway station and CTU workshop was blocked as a portion of the bridge on the road caved in due to high volume of water when a floodgate of Sukhna Lake was opened early on Sunday morning.

The bridge was on the Sukhna choe passing through the Phase 1, Industrial Area. The blocking of roads caused inconvenience to the general public as many CTU buses, private vehicles had to take other routes. Passengers travelling on CTU buses for going to the railway station from ISBT-17 were arranged in different buses, which reach the railway station from other routes instead of Phase-1, Industrial Area.

Meanwhile, the situation increased the traffic volume on Madhya Marg, especially at Railway Light Point and Transport Light Point. Usually, commuters to Phase-1, Industrial Area prefer to divert from the Railway Light Point to enter the Industrial Area but as the link road was closed, they were going to Transport Light Point and further entering the Industrial Area. One of the sides of Transport Light Point is already blocked due to the construction of table top.

“We have installed barricades and signages urging people to avoid the internal road of Phase-1, Industrial Area, as the bridge on the choe was partially damaged. The road engineering wing of UT Administration has started the repairing work which will take further 36 hours to complete,” a traffic police officer said.

Source said the water level in the choe increased as the floodgate was opened. The bridge was submerged in the water which was flowing over the bridge. The water level of Sukhna Lake had crossed the danger mark due to heavy rain Saturday night.