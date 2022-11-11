Poppy husk, opium and ganja among the most recovered in Mohali dist in last 8 months

The conventional narcotics like poppy husk, opium and ganja are among the most recovered in the district in the last eight months.

Banned capsules and pills are the other hot favourites of the drug addicts.

As per the records of the district police, 157.8 kg poppy husk was seized in the district from April 1 to November 9 this year while in the corresponding period last year, 99 kg poppy husk was recovered.

In the same time period, the police recovered 62.2 kg opium as compared to 33.4 kg last year. The police, however, noticed a decrease in the quantity of ganja as this year 48.1 kg ganja was recovered as compared to 1,106 kg last year.

A total of 238 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act this year while 130 were registered last year (from April 1 to November 9).

There is a rise of 108 cases this year as compared to the last year.

A total of 256 accused were arrested by the police last year while this year the number is 353.

Advertisement

The police records show that this year there was a rise in the recovery of heroin as 8.3 kg heroin was recovered by the police as compared to 6.9 kg the previous year.

Police have recovered 1,72,332 banned pills or capsules this year as compared to 1,70,605 last year while 318 syrup bottles were recovered this year. Last year, the number of the syrup bottles was 500.

The number of injections used by the addicts also saw an increase as the police have recovered 1,497 injections as compared to 514 last year.

Advertisement

This year, 0.108 kg cocaine was recovered while last year the recovery was nil. There is a slight increase in the recovery of narcotic powder.

Police recovered 1.055 kg narcotic powder this year while last year 0.783 kg narcotic powder was recovered.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said that on the directions of the DGP, the district police had been working to break the nexus of the drug peddlers and that the rise in the recoveries indicates that prompt action was taken to apprehend the drug peddlers.