1 kilo Poppy husk in lawyer’s car: Advocate may have been framed; 2 under lens, say police

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday said they are probing the role of two men in connection to the case of a kilo of narcotics being recovered from the car of an advocate, Ashok Sehgal, in Sector 15 on the night of September 24.

Police said both the men were known to the advocate and there was an ongoing dispute between both the parties. Investigators also said that they will now probe if Sehgal had been set up by the duo — who are at present absconding — or not.

According to police, the narcotic substance recovered from the car of Sehgal in Sector 15 later turned out to be a kilo of poppy husk.

Sources said that the narcotic substance was found in the car of the advocate when the vehicle was searched for a second time around 1am.

The first checking of the vehicle was conducted around 10pm. Shortly after the narcotics was recovered from Sehgal’s car, a group of local residents, including the area BJP councillor, Saurabh Joshi, who is himself an advocate, and certain members of District Bar Association and Punjab, and Haryana High Court Bar Association had come out in support of the advocate.

“We seized the car and the narcotics. An FIR was registered against unknown persons. We have not ruled out the possibility that the poppy-husk may have been placed in the car of the advocate by someone else. The role of a man and his son are currently under the scanner. The advocate has assured us that he will be available for investigations, whenever the police summon him. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of an IPS rank officer”, a police officer said.

A case in this regard was registered at Sector 11 police station.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a delegation of advocates — including president of District Bar Association, Sunil Toni, president of Punjab and Haryana bar association, Santokhwinder Singh Grewal (Nabha), and former chairman of the Bar Council, Lekhraj Sharma — on Tuesday met SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, and demanded stern action against the culprits as well as security cover for advocate Ashok Sehgal, following which a policeman was deputed for the security of the advocate Sehgal.