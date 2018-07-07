Poor class X results: Over 200 teachers extend support to those suspended, served show-cause notice

Teachers protest at the rally ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Teachers protest at the rally ground in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

(Written by Heena)

Over 200 teachers came out in support of those among them who have been suspended and served show-cause notice due to poor Class 10 results.

The protest on Friday, organised by the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union, was staged at the rally ground in Sector 25.

The teachers alleged that the education department was responsible for framing policies such as grace marks that harmed the students. Students’ poor performance was then blamed on teachers who tried their best to equip students to perform well.

“We will keep protesting till the suspension orders and show-cause notice are withdrawn,” said Swarn Singh Kamboj, president, UT Cadre Educational Employees’ Union.

He added that the next protest will be held by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of UT Teachers at Masjid Ground, Sector 20, on July 9.

“The major challenge for teachers is to deal with no-detention policy under the Right to Education Act that promotes students who are not competent,” said Santosh Dhull, a teacher at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 44.

She added that students were not even afraid of teachers these days and they did not pay attention in class.

On Wednesday, the department suspended Neena, principal, GMSSS-Ram Darbar and four heads comprising Sangeeta Bajaj, Government High School (GHS), Ram Darbar, Nirmal Singh, GHS-38B, Satpal, GHS-11, and Ravinder, GHS-Dhanas for recording a pass percentage below 20. The in-charges of three schools were also transferred.

“The pass percentage of several government schools in UT is below 30 in Class 10, which is not a satisfying result as compared to schools from where a principal and four heads have been suspended. The problem is at the grassroots due to lack of cooperation of parents with their ward and teachers. Low attendance is also a major factor,” said Satpal, another teacher.

