From a shy girl to a voice for women’s empowerment: Pooja Nayar’s entrepreneurial journey

From a shy, overprotected child with average academic performance to building a consulting firm that works with corporates, MSMEs, and startups, 48-year-old Pooja Nayar’s journey reflects resilience, independence, and a determination to create opportunities for others.

Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Nayar studied at Sacred Heart School and initially aspired to become a doctor like her elder sister. However, as she grew older, she found her footing in academics, sports and extracurricular activities, gradually discovering a confidence that she had not always possessed.

“I learned that confidence is built one small step at a time,” she says.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

With a BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology, a Bachelor of Laws, and an MBA, Nayar built a career spanning human resource management, legal consultancy, and workplace compliance. Her professional qualifications also include intellectual property rights, patent registration, career counselling, and certifications in workplace safety, POSH, POCSO, and diversity and inclusion.