From a shy girl to a voice for women’s empowerment: Pooja Nayar’s entrepreneurial journey

From a shy, overprotected child with average academic performance to building a consulting firm that works with corporates, MSMEs, and startups, 48-year-old Pooja Nayar’s journey reflects resilience, independence, and a determination to create opportunities for others.
Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Nayar studied at Sacred Heart School and initially aspired to become a doctor like her elder sister. However, as she grew older, she found her footing in academics, sports and extracurricular activities, gradually discovering a confidence that she had not always possessed.
“I learned that confidence is built one small step at a time,” she says.
With a BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology, a Bachelor of Laws, and an MBA, Nayar built a career spanning human resource management, legal consultancy, and workplace compliance. Her professional qualifications also include intellectual property rights, patent registration, career counselling, and certifications in workplace safety, POSH, POCSO, and diversity and inclusion.
Turning personal loss into independence
A significant influence on Nayar’s outlook was her father, who served as Secretary of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) before becoming an industrialist. Watching him build enterprises introduced her early to the possibilities of entrepreneurship.
However, his death when she was just 19, while she was still pursuing graduation, brought an unexpected change in her life.
She recalls, “Overnight, I understood that life doesn’t wait until you’re ready, and that independence is something you build for yourself.”
Nayar’s mother, a former Vice Principal with the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), became her strongest support system. Her mother taught Nayar the importance of discipline, dignity, and resilience. Her elder sister, a doctor, was another early influence, Nayar says.
These experiences eventually shaped her decision to move beyond a conventional corporate career and establish something of her own.
After working with organisations such as CitiFinancial and Fullerton India, Nayar recognised a gap in the way smaller businesses approached human resource management and legal compliance. While large corporations had dedicated teams to handle workplace policies, recruitment, labour laws and risk management, smaller enterprises often lacked access to the same expertise.
“I realised that protection shouldn’t depend on company size.”
In 2012, she established Pratham HR & Legal Solutions, with DHFL as its first client. The firm offers consulting services to corporates, MSMEs and startups, covering HR policies, recruitment, labour laws, legal compliance and workplace training.
What began as a one-person venture grew into a team of five by 2015 and began serving international clients by 2017.
Around 2019, Nayar expanded its scope to include broader legal consultancy, including intellectual property, contracts and labour matters.
A business with a larger purpose
Building a business without an established brand came with its share of challenges. Nayar had to earn clients’ confidence through her work, while also managing the responsibilities of raising two young sons.
“Every client conversation was a small audition,” she says, recalling the early years. For her, entrepreneurship was not simply about financial independence. It was also about having the freedom to make decisions and build an organisation around her own values.
Over the years, her work increasingly centred on women’s safety, equality and entrepreneurship. Through Prathamsahyog Foundation, her NGO, she has undertaken initiatives in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and the Social Welfare Department (Women and Child Development). Her efforts have also earned her recognition from the Governor of Punjab, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj. A recent milestone was her appearance on Doordarshan for a conversation on workplace safety and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework.
For Nayar, the opportunity was significant because it allowed her to take a subject she had long addressed in professional spaces to a wider audience. “Business is my profession, and the Foundation is my purpose,” she says.
Opening doors for women entrepreneurs
As lead of TiE Chandigarh Women, Nayar is now focused on strengthening the ecosystem for women-led businesses. Her priorities include improving market access, creating mentorship opportunities and building networks that connect women entrepreneurs with established businesses, institutions and investors. Her leadership journey includes heading PHDCCI’s SHE Forum and WICCI’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Council in Punjab.
For young women considering entrepreneurship, her advice is straightforward: do not wait for the perfect moment.
“Start before you feel ready. Build real skills, protect your ideas legally from day one, and find a community, because nobody builds alone,” she says.
More than a decade after setting up her firm, Nayar continues to see her journey as a work in progress. From building a business to creating platforms for women to succeed, she believes there is still much left to accomplish.
“My journey is two decades old, and I still say there’s more to go.”