Ponzi Scam: ED attaches Pearls Group assets worth Rs 5,046 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday claimed to have executed its highest attachment in a single case, worth over Rs 22,000 crore, with fresh freezing of properties in its money laundering investigation against Chandigarh-based PACL (Pearls Group), accused of orchestrating a Rs 48,000 crore ponzi scheme.

The federal agency said it has attached 126 immovable properties located in Punjab and Delhi. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the assets valued at Rs 5,046.91 crore.

With this attachment, the agency has, so far, attached properties worth a total of Rs 22,656.91 crore, including assets located in India and abroad, belonging to PACL and its related entities and persons, it said. This is the highest attachment in a single case and a major milestone for ED as part of the anti-money laundering regime, agency officials said.