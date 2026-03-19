Pong Dam encroachments: NGT disposes plea, asks applicant to approach Himachal High Court

Reference was made to an HC order dated January 7, 2026, indicating that the matter is being substantively examined at the constitutional court level.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday disposed of a petition alleging illegal activities and encroachments in the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary and its associated wetland area, noticing that the issue is already under consideration before the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. The order was passed by the Principal Bench of the tribunal in Delhi, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Afroz Ahmad, expert member.

The applicant Milkhi Ram Sharma of Kangra district raised concerns over the alleged encroachments and unlawful activities affecting the wetland and wildlife sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh. However, during the hearing, it was brought to the tribunal’s notice that the issue is already before the Himachal HC in an ongoing public interest litigation (PIL).