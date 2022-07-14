Pollywood: After thrillers, Chaupal OTT shifts focus to women-centric original content

It has been a rather good year for crime and thriller films and web series on Chaupal – the world’s first multiregional over-the-top platform (OTT) – and most have been able to raise the bar of crime fiction presented in the Punjabi film industry.

Deviating from mainstream comedy cinema, the platform has, in the last one year, produced films like ‘Panchhi’, ‘Please Kill Me’, ‘Kala Shehar’ and web series such as ‘Vardaat’, ‘Range’, ‘Zila Sangrur’ and ‘Shikari,’ which have done exceptionally well in grabbing the attention of the Punjabi audience.

Now, Chaupal OTT is focused on showcasing female-oriented content with stories that are a true reflection of our times and society. Arriving soon on the platform is the film ‘Majajan Orchestra’ and a web series ‘Shahi Majra’ with women characters whose plight would resonate with the current generation.

Written by Rajneet Drall and directed by Navneet Drall, ‘Majajan Orchestra’ features actress Kanika Mann in the lead role. The film revolves around the story of a young girl who misguidedly enters an orchestra group and is unable to find her way out. It’s the story of her struggle, her fight to stand tall amid the quagmire and to rediscover herself through the misery. The movie, with its powerful storyline, draws the viewers’ attention towards the plight of women dancers in cultured orchestra groups. It will be released on Chaupal at 11 am on July 17.

In August, the OTT will churn out another web series titled ‘Shahi Majra’ featuring Punjabi actress Nikeet Dhillon as the female protagonist. ‘Shahi Majra’ is a story of a young village girl who moves to a bigger city for education, but loses track amid dazzling visions of urban life and faces unfortunate consequences. Packed with a social message, the web series is an example of entertainment with a purpose.