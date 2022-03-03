Pollywood: ‘Mind your own business’ is my secret to remain focused on my own work, says actress Simi Chahal

Education

After completing her matriculation from Convent of Jesus and Mary School (CJMS), Ambala Cantt., and intermediary studies from DAV Model School, Sector 15, Chandigarh, Chahal joined DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, where she graduated in sociology honors. Later, she moved to Canada to pursue a master’s course in hotel and restaurant management, which she decided to quit midway as she was offered her first film ‘Bambukat’ in 2016.

Favourite song

I love listening to qawwalis. Melodies of singers such as Mehdi Hasan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and other gems from the same era are a sheer delight to ears and soul. Being a hopeless romantic, I love tuning in to Punjabi, Hindi, and English subtle romantic tracks.

Favourite movie

Here, I want to mention the films that have left an indelible imprint on my mind somehow. Movies such as ‘Pinjar’ (2003), ‘Shaheed-E-Mohabbat Boota Singh’ (1999), ‘Life Is Beautiful’ (1997), ‘Capernaum’ (1976), and all of Asghar Farhadi’s creations are wonderfully amazing. I highly recommend these to the readers as they are definitely worth watching.

Work till date

Simi has worked in various movies such as ‘Bambukat’ (2016), ‘Sarvann’ (2017), ‘Rabb Da Radio’ (2017), ‘Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua’ (2018), ‘Daana Paani’ (2018), ‘Bhajjo Veero Ve’ (2018), ‘Rabb Da Radio 2’ (2019), ‘Manje Bistre 2’ (2019), ‘Chal Mera Putt’ (2019), ‘Chal Mera Putt 2’ (2020) and ‘Chal Mera Putt 3’ (2021).

Any upcoming movies

Next, she will be seen in the sequel of the film ‘Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua’. Apart from this, she has been working on a few other projects, the details of which will be out soon.

Claim to fame

I am humbled and delighted to share that my first film ‘Bambukat’ itself was a blockbuster and got me recognition. It’s indeed a blessing that all my projects so far have been well received and acknowledged by audiences. I love it when people associate with me through my character names in movies. It shows how they closely relate to and remember the roles I play.

My secret sauce

‘Mind your own business’ is my secret to remain focused on my own work and keep going forward. I don’t believe in small talks or gossip, which only drains the energy out of people. My mom has a big role to play in teaching me this. She herself never interfered in people’s lives or their matters.

Workwise, I give a lot of preference to scripts as content is God. I understand that our works influence people, and it is never ‘just entertainment.’ I choose works that are meaningful and in the best interest of society.

Thoughts about Pollywood

Pollywood is an ever-growing industry. Presently, it is in a transformational stage where new ideas are being experimented with and new scripts are being considered. This has greatly increased the potential based on the content. It’s an interesting period of growth and freshness in the art of filmmaking.

Challenges faced

Challenges are unavoidable, but they build you. Tragedies are what make us human. And we always have a choice in the end – to succumb or to move on. One should never unpack and live with low feelings or emotions. It’s important to pull yourself out of the difficulties while trusting that everything is going to be okay. If not suddenly, then definitely eventually.

One fitness mantra

Being a sweet tooth junkie, I never took fitness very seriously until I was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in 2019. It turned my life upside down as I had to cut down on artificial sugar, gluten, dairy products and make other dietary changes. I then had to bring about lifestyle changes and incorporate an exercise routine into my life. Today, I eat well, live a whole lifestyle, and prioritize fitness as much as other things.

Mantra of success

The definition of success is different for different people. Acting is a never-ceasing learning process and I pray to God that my spirit to learn never ends. I want to remain passionate about the art till my last breath.

Turning point

Being chosen for ‘Bambukat’ was a turning point as it changed the course of my career and life, so to say. Entering the Punjabi film industry opened doors for so many new opportunities. I feel so blessed and grateful to God for setting me on this wonderful journey that I am on.