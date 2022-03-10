Pollywood: A senior love story, Punjabi film Umran Ch Ki Rakheya to break all stereotypes

For the first time in the world of Punjabi films, veteran actors Poonam Dhillon and Raj Babbar are coming together, to break all stereotypes attached with the notions of love, romance, and relationships. Their movie titled ‘Umran Ch Ki Rakheya’, releasing on the Chaupal OTT platform on March 11, is a unique love story of elderly people which conveys that age is just a number and can never take away the spark two people feel when they fall for each other.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Poonam Dhillon and Raj Babbar share the excitement over working together once again and this time in their mother tongue. Talking about the concept of the film, the two are of the view that ‘Umran Ch Ki Rakheya’ is a beautiful Chandigarh-based story that normalises feelings of love and desire for companionship at an old age.

Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon (Express photo) Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon (Express photo)

“Human feelings are independent of age. Old people living a single life can find love and companionship in someone and they should not be judged for the same. The film will change the mindset of youngsters and sensitise them to the needs of their parents who keep sacrificing their happiness for their kids,” said Poonam Dillon while emphasising the idea that cupid can strike later in life too.

Adding to this, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar said the movie would break all stereotypes and compel the audience to consider the feelings of single parents who lead a lonely life to avoid embarrassing their kids or due to society that might misjudge them for their needs of love, friendship, or companionship. Babbar further said that the film is a fun ride that will entertain people of all ages and, at the same time, convey a message that our society needs the most.

The Chaupal Original movie directed by Simerjit Singh also features actor and singer Gurjazz. The background score is given by Jaidev Kumar and Gurcharan Singh. The film has beautiful songs including “Zuban Pe” (composed by Gurmoh) and Amy Virk’s “Haan Kargi”.