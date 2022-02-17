Pollywood: Punjabi film industry needs to be more professional, says Preet Baath

Preet Baath believes he is not yet famous even after acting in films appreciated by the audiences. He started his career with ‘Kande’ in 2018. ‘Jugni Yaraan Di’ (2019), ‘Mitran Nu Shaunk Hathyaran Da’ (2019), and Chaupal Original webseries titled ‘Murabba’ (2021) are some of his other works.

In a free-wheeling chat, Preet Baath talks about his life, career so far and his future plans. He also says that the Punjabi film industry needs to be more professional and give talented people more opportunities.

How did you get interested in acting after studying law?

Even though I have been a good student all my academic life, I was more inclined towards creativity. Sports, drama and acting always captured my interest somehow from early on. However, I never thought of these as career options because being a police officer’s son, it was naturally expected of me to follow my father’s footsteps and join the services. But destiny had its own plan, and I was presented with an acting opportunity by film producer and actor Kuljinder Sidhu, which later triggered the zeal in me to be a professional actor.

Tell us about your family…

I come from Rattewal village located in Balachaur, a town in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab. Growing up, I lived in various parts of Punjab owing to my father’s transferable job as an officer in the police.

My father Ashok Baath is a police officer turned politician who retired as a senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance) at Bathinda in 2019. My mother Kamlesh Baath is a homemaker. My elder brother Sunit Baath is an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court while my sister-in-law Poonam Baath is an excise and taxation officer in Mohali.

What are your educational qualifications?

I did my matriculation from Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana, and class 12 from Government Model High School, Sector 37, Chandigarh. After this, I pursued a five-year integrated law course from PU, Chandigarh. Besides, I did a course in sports management in the United States (US) and went on to play the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division-1 soccer tournament there.

What do you think is your claim to fame?

To be very honest, I don’t think I am famous. Or maybe I don’t realise it much as nothing has changed inside me. However, I have noticed people recognise me with my character in the film Kande.

Which among your movies is your favourite?

‘Mitran Nu Shaunk Hathyaran Da’ is my favourite among all my projects. The movie is closer to the kind of cinema that I would want to do. Also, it was watched a lot by the audience as they could relate to the story. This film got me recognition as a good actor in the industry.

What are your upcoming projects?

‘Daakuan Da Munda 2’ is scheduled to be released in March. ‘Musafir’ and ‘Tu Judda’ are two other films. Meanwhile, I am doing another film for Chaupal OTT, the name of which will be released soon.

What is your secret sauce?

My ambition, my desire to have a name for myself in the industry, or life in general are what keep me going.

What are your favourite songs and movies?

There is not just one. I am not too rigid with my choices or let’s just say I don’t have a particular type of music or film that I like. I listen to almost everything and I watch almost everything. But, if I still have to choose a movie genre here, I would say realistic cinema is what I prefer watching or even performing for that matter.

What are your thoughts about Pollywood?

I love our mother tongue Punjabi. It’s a great experience to work or make films in the language you love. About Pollywood, I would say that the industry is growing fast. However, there are a few things that need to be addressed. I believe the Punjabi film industry needs to be more professional and talent-oriented. There’s a need to put faith and confidence in real talent. The myth that a movie will be hit if it casts a famous singer needs to be shunned. Films are all about characters and require acting skills more than anything else. Deserving people should be given more roles and promoted better.

What are the challenges that you have faced?

The only challenge that every actor including me has faced is the difficulty in convincing filmmakers that a film can be a hit without casting a popular singer in it. They believe in the notion that if the songs do well, the movie will also do well. However, that is not true at all. Films turn hit only because of artists’ performances irrespective of them being singers or not.

What are your future plans?

To do more films. I am most definitely getting into politics as well. As such, I don’t make plans. My life has been all about not me making choices but me being presented with opportunities. As I said, I had never planned to be an actor, but it happened. Even now, this idea of politics is there because I have an opportunity. So, I can’t really say what life has to offer to me in the future.

What is your relationship status?

I am not dating anyone currently and I am not looking forward to getting married anytime soon. My entire focus is on my work. Being in a relationship is not even on my mind honestly. It’s all about work right now.

What is your fitness mantra?

I was very young, maybe 7 or 8 years old, when I started working out. I used to play football. So I started training early. I began weight training at the age of 15. I can’t tell how this daily habit became my passion and now it’s been almost 17 years into fitness for me. My fitness mantra is very simple. It’s a part of me and the day when I do not work out, I don’t feel like myself. Fitness for me is a form of meditation, a prayer that brings me peace and makes me feel productive.

Why have you kept ‘Superheropreet’ as your Instagram username?

I have always been fond of superheroes while growing up. Though I always knew I would not wake up one day with magical powers (laughs), I still chose to think of myself as a superhero. Superheroes never give up and this ‘never give up’ attitude is what I believe in and have followed all through my life. ‘Superheropreet’ username is a daily reminder for my superhero spirit – “Preet, you will never give up no matter how tough it gets. You will always work hard and get what you believe in”.

What is the turning point in your life?

Primarily, it was when I returned from the US after I had failed to be a professional soccer player. I was very heartbroken back then as I could not accomplish my dream and I had no clue about what I was going to do next. And that’s when acting came into my life, right when I needed it. That for sure was a turning point. And now, there’s another one and that’s politics. I’m sure it is going to change a lot of things for me as “Mein abhineta ke saath neta bhi ban raha hun.” (smiles)