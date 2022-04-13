Pollywood: With Jersey hitting theatres on April 22, Shahid Kapoor preps fans for an inspiring emotional experience

With Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey slated to release later this month, fans can no longer contain their excitement to watch their favourite hero perform on the big screen once again after a gap of three years. Kapoor was last seen in the film, Kabir Singh, in 2019. He and female lead Mrunal Thakur recently visited Chandigarh to promote the upcoming movie and share their happiness with the people of the city. The two also shared memories of their days in the City Beautiful while shooting for Jersey.

Set in the ’90s, this sports drama features Shahid as Arjun Talwar, a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his mid-30s, driven by the desire to represent the national cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

“The film is a story of a family man and his sportsman spirit that makes him take a second chance at something he loves – cricket. Jersey will motivate you to give up negative thought patterns, to stop wallowing in self-pity, and take life into your hands,” said Shahid, adding that he had only agreed to work on another remake owing to the uplifting impact the original movie had on him.

Meanwhile, Mrunal also gave a glimpse of her character in the movie. “Vidya is a wholesome character who evolves from a girlfriend to a loving wife and then to a doting mother. Besides, she is a woman of substance who refuses to think that she is a victim and instead tries to find solutions to her problems. Like any Indian woman, her efforts are towards keeping her family happy and united,” said Mrunal, adding that most women will relate to her character in Jersey.

Jersey, presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Dil Raju and Aman Gill, is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. After multiple delays and postponements in its release, the much-awaited film will finally open in cinemas on April 22.